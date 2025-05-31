Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $2,966,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.93 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

