Weinberger Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

