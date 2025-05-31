J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 244 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.1%

HLI stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

