J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 191 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.