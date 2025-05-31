Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,101 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $151.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

