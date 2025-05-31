Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.