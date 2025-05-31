James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 6,426 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.