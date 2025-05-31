Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.