Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,110 shares of company stock worth $6,103,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

