Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 83,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 164,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $358.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.83 and its 200-day moving average is $353.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

