Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

