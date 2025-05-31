SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

