Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,261 shares during the period. Stratasys makes up 6.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 782.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $735.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

