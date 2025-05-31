LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $749,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.22 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

