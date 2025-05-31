Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $433,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

SPG opened at $162.98 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.