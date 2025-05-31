James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 10,517 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.63% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth $511,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.