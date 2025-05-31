CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.68. 43,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 742,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. UBS Group reduced their target price on CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday.

Get CureVac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVAC

CureVac Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in CureVac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.