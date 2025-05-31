Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $13.78. 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.50 price target on Guild and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Guild Stock Down 3.4%

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $851.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Guild by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

