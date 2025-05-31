BRP (TSE:DOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Trading Up 8.9%

About BRP

TSE:DOO opened at C$61.00 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$43.88 and a 12-month high of C$102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.88.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.