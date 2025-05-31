Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16. 492,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 852,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.85 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 11,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 302,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,336,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,419,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

