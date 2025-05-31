Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 497,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,426,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several analysts recently commented on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,022,304 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $460,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

