Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Rakuten Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rakuten Group stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

