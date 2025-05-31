Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Rakuten Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
