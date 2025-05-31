Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.35 and last traded at $84.68. Approximately 14,403,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,410,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

