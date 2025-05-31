BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.21.

BRP stock opened at C$61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.88. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

