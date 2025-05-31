Waycross Investment Management Co Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

