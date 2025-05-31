Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.