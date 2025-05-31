Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

