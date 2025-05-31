Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is James J. Burns & Company LLC’s Largest Position

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 24.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $136,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $271.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

