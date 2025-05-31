Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.