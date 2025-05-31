Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $46.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.