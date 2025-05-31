Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,200 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 2,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,276 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,987,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,750,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,492,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,221,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

