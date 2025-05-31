Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,200 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 2,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,276 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,987,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,750,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,492,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,221,000.
Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance
MTBA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97.
About Simplify MBS ETF
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify MBS ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 – 05/30
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.