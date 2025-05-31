KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $218,918,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KKR opened at $121.28 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

