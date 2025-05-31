James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

