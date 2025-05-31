Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $1,585,297. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

