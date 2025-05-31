Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

