Rothschild Investment LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 206,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 340,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

CGDV stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

