Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5%

DE opened at $505.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.54 and its 200-day moving average is $462.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

