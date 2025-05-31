Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.8% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

