Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $397.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.