L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$13,181.01 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,503.88).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Mark Landau acquired 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($101,421.78).
- On Friday, April 4th, Mark Landau acquired 12,890 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$35,769.75 ($23,077.26).
- On Monday, April 7th, Mark Landau acquired 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$3,212,116.93 ($2,072,333.50).
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau acquired 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.86 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$9,561.46 ($6,168.69).
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Landau bought 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($48,597.72).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$252,744.34 ($163,060.86).
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
About L1 Long Short Fund
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 – 05/30
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.