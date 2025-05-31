Eric Richard Remer Sells 1,425 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,438,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,381,630. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,333.60.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $107,597.88.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,839 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $179,281.95.

On Thursday, April 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,412 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $24,602.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $106,557.02.

On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $71,482.68.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $83,910.98.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $76,682.09.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

