Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells $13,713.70 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $13,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,269,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,582.34. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in PLBY Group by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLBY. Roth Capital upgraded PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

