Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells $13,713.70 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $13,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,269,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,582.34. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
Shares of PLBY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PLBY. Roth Capital upgraded PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
