Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

