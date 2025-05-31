Short Interest in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Decreases By 48.0%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

