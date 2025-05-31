Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Smartkem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartkem by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartkem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartkem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Smartkem Stock Performance

Smartkem stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Smartkem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Smartkem Company Profile

Smartkem ( NASDAQ:SMTK ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

