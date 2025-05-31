SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 7.8%

SBET opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick owned approximately 1.19% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.