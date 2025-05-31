Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunelm Group and SES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $2.15 billion 1.46 $190.42 million N/A N/A SES $2.20 billion 1.45 -$974.59 million ($0.10) -57.10

Analyst Ratings

Dunelm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dunelm Group and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 0 0 0 2 4.00 SES 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SES pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. SES pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A SES -83.41% 6.16% 2.35%

Risk and Volatility

Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats Dunelm Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as wall art and décor, mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, decorative trays and bowls, kid’s decor, plant pots, cushions, throws, draught excluders, doorstops, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, furniture, nursery, and accessories products; and Christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of stores, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About SES

(Get Free Report)

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.