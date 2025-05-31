Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 27.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 335,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 486,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.20.
In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
