LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 54,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.