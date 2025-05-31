Somerset Trust Co Buys 367 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

